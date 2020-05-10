William Carter, 69, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. William graduated from I.C. Norcom High School in 1970 and served in the US Marine Corp. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.



He was predeceased by his son, Brian Carter. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Vivian Carter of 39 years; an aunt, Margarette S. Peterson; a sister, Jona Porter; four brother-in-laws, three sister-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home Chapel from 2-7 pm. A Graveside Service, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12 Noon at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store