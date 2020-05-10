William Carter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Carter, 69, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. William graduated from I.C. Norcom High School in 1970 and served in the US Marine Corp. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

He was predeceased by his son, Brian Carter. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Vivian Carter of 39 years; an aunt, Margarette S. Peterson; a sister, Jona Porter; four brother-in-laws, three sister-in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home Chapel from 2-7 pm. A Graveside Service, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12 Noon at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
2:00 - 7:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Meadowbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Semper Fi Marine, Rip.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved