|
|
William Chadbourne Remick, Commander, USN (Ret) passed away August 5, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born in Smithfield, Virginia in 1922 to the late Robert Worthington Remick and Lelia Wortley Stott Remick. He attended Smithfield High School and the College of William and Mary. He later earned his MA at the University of Detroit and was a graduate of the Defense International Logistics Management Program.
After the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor he entered the Navy Midshipmen School at Notre Dame. During the war he served his country fighting various engagements throughout the Pacific and continued to do so commanding Landing Ships in the Korean War. He latter participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired as a highly decorated Commander in 1970 receiving several medals including the five star Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal.
Commander Remick was an ardent sailor and enjoyed gardening, photography, and skiing. He is predeceased by his parents; wife Patricia Biddle Remick; brother Edward T. Remick II; sister Elizabeth Remick Fentress; step-brother Nathaniel Remmick; and his son William Stott Remick. He is survived by his sister Edith E. Remick; son Clay C. Remick; grandson William E. Remick; sister-in-law Kay Gwaltney Remick; sister-in-law Ann Remick Doom; and his close friend Lewis G. Doom. Nieces and Nephews include Worth Remick; Ann Remick; Charlotte Remick Wetzel; Kate Remick; and Edward Remick III, and family friend, Georgia Taylor. The family would like to thank the staff at Harborâ€™s Edge for their dedication and devotion during the final years of his life.
A service in celebration of his life will be held at St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church in Norfolk on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. A graveside committal with military honors will be in Smithfield, VA at Ivey Hill Cemetery following the church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church, Norfolk, VA; Animal Assistance League of Virginia; s Project; or the . H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019