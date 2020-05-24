William Charles Hess II
William (Bill) Charles Hess II, 79, passed away on May 20, 2020, after complications resulting from lung cancer. Bill was born on July 17, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Bearss from 1959 - 1963. Bill graduated from Princess Anne High School, Class of 1958. He enjoyed his classmates and the joy they brought throughout his life.

Bill is survived by his two daughters, Carin Owen, and Betsy (Chris) Harvell, his sisters Pat Hess and Cathey (Ken) Newton and his grandchildren Jordan and Luke Owen. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Constance (Connie) DeVane Hess, his parents, William Albert and Naomi Potter Hess of Norfolk, Virginia, and granddaughter, Maura Harvell.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.vacremationsociety.com. Please share a memory with the family via the "Condolences and Tributes" tab.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ducks Unlimited at www.ducks.org.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
