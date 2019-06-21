|
William Claude Harless, 52, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 22, 1966, he was the son of Larry Livingston Harless (deceased) of Evansdale, West Virginia and Sharon Lee Wright of Baltimore, Maryland. Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings Stacia (Martin) Gallagher, Heather (Howard) Quillen, Cara Purvis, Mary Beth (Brett) Blackman, Russell Rhymmer, Sarah Grace (Jason) Short, Stephen Harless, Anna (Zak) Purvis; nieces Sarah (Rob) Ryan, Alyssa (Adam) Collins, Celina Scott, Madeline Williams, Elizabeth, Abigail and Rebecca Blackman, Holly Short and Clara Purvis; nephews John (Lauren) Gallagher, Devon Williams, Lucas Quillen, Jack, Max, Lincoln and Whitman Short, Nathan and Isaac Purvis; great-nephew Owen Ryan. A memorial service will be held Saturday June, 22nd at 11am at London Bridge Baptist Church at 2460 Potters Road, Virginia Beach and will be conducted by Pastor Gary Spell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Union Mission Ministries, 5100 E.Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia 23502
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019