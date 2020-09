William C. Reid Jr. (Billy) 72, died on September 18, 2020. A native of Norfolk and a member of the graduation Class of 1966 at BTW. He was an avid and competitive Tennis player. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Emma and William; brother, Tommy and son William C. Reid, III (Biscuit). Survivors include his wife, Dianne Barrington Reid; son, Cameron; daughter, Isha; 3 sisters, Corliss , Pamela and Cynthi; 1 brother Reginald; 4 granddaughters, Jazmine, Shaperia , Charndlee, Camryn; 1 grandson William; 4 great-grand sons; 1 great-granddaughter. Special nephews: Bryan, Chey, William, Walter, and Robert. Public viewing and visitation Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-6pm in Graves Funeral Home. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com