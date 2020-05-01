William Daughtrey Belch, Jr., 77, of the 4300 block of Meadow Wood Dr. passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in his home. He was born in Norfolk on October 31, 1942 to the late William and Frances Belch. Bill retired as an electronics technician supervisor from Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP) after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Schoenfeld.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Bradshaw Belch; four daughters, Laura Cole, Wendy Ferrell and husband R.J., Kristin Staab and husband Dave and Rebecca Schoenfeld and husband John; two sisters, Janet Dunn and Deborah Greene; four grandchildren, Nicholas, David and Eric Staab and Scarlet Schoenfeld; and many other extended family and friends.
Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitation and receiving friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Service and burial will be private.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Bradshaw Belch; four daughters, Laura Cole, Wendy Ferrell and husband R.J., Kristin Staab and husband Dave and Rebecca Schoenfeld and husband John; two sisters, Janet Dunn and Deborah Greene; four grandchildren, Nicholas, David and Eric Staab and Scarlet Schoenfeld; and many other extended family and friends.
Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitation and receiving friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Service and burial will be private.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.