1/
William Dale Copeland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved father, grandfather and son, William â€˜Dale' Copeland, 68, of Norfolk, VA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on October 24th, 1952 in North Haverhill, NH to Marjorie and William Delvie Copeland. Dale was active in the 4-H program, scouting programs, and the young Masons.

After graduating high school in 1970, he joined the navy, where he was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk as a submariner aboard the USS Spadefish. Following a brief stint in the US Navy, he began work as a heavy equipment operator at EV Williams and progressed to Forman, and later maintained licenses and permits for large equipment. He served 43 years with the company (which was later acquired by Branch Civil, Inc) before his retirement in 2019. He always said that even though the work was much easier in the office, he always missed being out in the field with his men.

He was a simple man, with simple tastes. He loved a good meal, spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter (arguably his best friend), Shelby Lynn.

Dale is survived by his two daughters Crystal Clinedinst and Shannon Steward Petrosky both of Norfolk; beloved granddaughter Shelby Lynn Clinedinst; his mother Marjorie Davidson Copeland Page of North Haverhill, NH; his brothers, Brian Copeland, of New Hampshire and Darrell Copeland of Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by his father William Delvie Copeland and his stepfather Russell Page.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10 from 10:00-11:00am, funeral services will be 11:00am-12:00pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Gardens located at 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Interment will take place immediately following at the Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved