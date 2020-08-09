Beloved father, grandfather and son, William â€˜Dale' Copeland, 68, of Norfolk, VA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on October 24th, 1952 in North Haverhill, NH to Marjorie and William Delvie Copeland. Dale was active in the 4-H program, scouting programs, and the young Masons.
After graduating high school in 1970, he joined the navy, where he was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk as a submariner aboard the USS Spadefish. Following a brief stint in the US Navy, he began work as a heavy equipment operator at EV Williams and progressed to Forman, and later maintained licenses and permits for large equipment. He served 43 years with the company (which was later acquired by Branch Civil, Inc) before his retirement in 2019. He always said that even though the work was much easier in the office, he always missed being out in the field with his men.
He was a simple man, with simple tastes. He loved a good meal, spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter (arguably his best friend), Shelby Lynn.
Dale is survived by his two daughters Crystal Clinedinst and Shannon Steward Petrosky both of Norfolk; beloved granddaughter Shelby Lynn Clinedinst; his mother Marjorie Davidson Copeland Page of North Haverhill, NH; his brothers, Brian Copeland, of New Hampshire and Darrell Copeland of Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his father William Delvie Copeland and his stepfather Russell Page.
Visitation will be Monday, August 10 from 10:00-11:00am, funeral services will be 11:00am-12:00pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Gardens located at 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. Interment will take place immediately following at the Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family.