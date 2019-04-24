|
|
William David Wyatt, 97, of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 22, 2019.Born in Gretna, VA, he was the son of the late Henry and Blanche Wyatt. He served in the U. S. Navy and retired as a Cabinet Maker from Powell McClellan Lumber.William was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Ewell Wyatt. Left to cherish his memory: three children, Barbara Gordon (Thomas), David Wyatt (Katherine), and Dennis Wyatt (Pam); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Sunday, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019