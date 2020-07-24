1/2
William Dean "Billy" Irvin
William Irvin, 68, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 22, 2020, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was a son of the late Edward F. and the late Carolyn Irvin.

William last worked at Founders Inn, Virginia Beach, VA. He enjoyed fishing and shooting pool with his dad and brothers, and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran.

William is survived by his brothers, Edward B. Irvin, Byron C. Irvin, both of Chesapeake, and Barry H. Irvin (Rosemary) of Norfolk; sister, Brenda Powers of Chesapeake; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the kind staff at Greenbriar Regional Medical Center, who cared for William over the last year.

Viewing will be available at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, July 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 25, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Indian River Chp
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
My heart goes out to all the bothers, sister and family. So sorry for your loss. Billy, Brad and I grew up together became the best of friends and I we shared a lot of great memories together and our favorite pass time you guest it played a lot of pool together. My second love was playing music. I got up with group of guys and we decided to ventured out and go on the road for a couple of years. We kind of lost contact with each other. But I still remember the great memories we had together. My condolences goes out to all of the family. I know he will truly be missed.
Artie Hobbs
Friend
July 24, 2020
My Condolences to the Irvin Family on the lost of your Brother Billy.
R.I.P Billy and thank for the childhood memories.
Curtis Coburn
Friend
