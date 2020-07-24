William Irvin, 68, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 22, 2020, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was a son of the late Edward F. and the late Carolyn Irvin.William last worked at Founders Inn, Virginia Beach, VA. He enjoyed fishing and shooting pool with his dad and brothers, and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran.William is survived by his brothers, Edward B. Irvin, Byron C. Irvin, both of Chesapeake, and Barry H. Irvin (Rosemary) of Norfolk; sister, Brenda Powers of Chesapeake; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the kind staff at Greenbriar Regional Medical Center, who cared for William over the last year.Viewing will be available at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, July 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 25, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at: