|
|
Yorktown, Va. - William DeLong "Bill" Lucy, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Julie, son Doug, daughter Natalie, son-in-law Randy, and grandsons Ethan and Joshua. For an unabridged obituary, visit amoryfuneralhome.com
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Road, Yorktown, VA 23692.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Helping The Homeless", c/o Rev. Wendy Roundy, 7745 Kelly Avenue, Gloucester, VA 23061.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020