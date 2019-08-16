Home

William DeRone Story

William DeRone Story, the son of Captain James Otis Story and Sarah Gladys Morgan, died in Oklahoma City, OK, on August 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Verda Denslow Story, and his two sisters, Virginia Oliver, and Caroline Copley.

He is survived by his son, Mark Denslow Story, his daughter-in-law, Susan, his three grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan, and Katherine, nieces, Sandra Oliver Wood, Joyce Oliver Thacker, and Kathy Oliver Dupree, a nephew, James Otis Copley, and their families. He loved all of them.

William was born in Norfolk on September 9, 1919 and grew up in Portsmouth. He loved Virginia and the ocean. He served as a Chief Aviation Machinistâ€™s Mate in the South Pacific during World War II, was a faithful Episcopalian, and earned his living in the insurance industry.

Services are pending at this time.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019
