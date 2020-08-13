1/2
William Donald "Mickey" Casady
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday August 11, 2020, William D. "Mickey" Casady, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 102. Mickey was born on May 3, 1918 in Pierce County, Washington. After serving 22 years in the U.S. Navy he retired March 1, 1967 as a Chief Interior Communication Electrician. Mickey loved gardening, camping, and sharing good times with good friends.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shirley Casady; daughter, Glenda White (Bobby); grandson, Robert White, granddaughter, Sarah White; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12pm-6pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11am with Pastor W. G. Beagle officiating with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Temple Church, PO Box 12296, Norfolk, VA 23502. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved