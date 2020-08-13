On Tuesday August 11, 2020, William D. "Mickey" Casady, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 102. Mickey was born on May 3, 1918 in Pierce County, Washington. After serving 22 years in the U.S. Navy he retired March 1, 1967 as a Chief Interior Communication Electrician. Mickey loved gardening, camping, and sharing good times with good friends.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shirley Casady; daughter, Glenda White (Bobby); grandson, Robert White, granddaughter, Sarah White; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
The family will receive friends, Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12pm-6pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11am with Pastor W. G. Beagle officiating with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Temple Church, PO Box 12296, Norfolk, VA 23502. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.