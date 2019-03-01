William E. â€œBillâ€ Bostic, Sr., of Chesapeake, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in Snowflake, WV, and raised in Rainelle, WV, he was the son of the late Cecil and Vineta Bostic. He was also predeceased by three siblings, Cecil A. Bostic, Jr., Faye Elizabeth Farren, and Donald Lee Bostic. Bill retired from Sampling Associates Intl., as a Supervisor of Safety, where he traveled the world extensively. An outdoorsman, he will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, gardening, and golf. Most of all, Bill loved being a father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sue Ann Bostic; children, Jill Barnes (Joe), Bill Bostic, Jr. (Yvette), Jennifer Bostic (Ronnie), and Mark Bostic; grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandi), Joe Allen (Kelley), Chris (Bethany), Megan, Joshua, Jacob, and Ronnie, III; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Madison, Kyleigh, Joeley, Bella, Zachary, Mason, and Kellan; siblings, Peggy, Anna, Donna, and Saundra, as well as a large extended family and many friends. â€¨The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will be at a later date in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Friends are invited to send condolences and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary