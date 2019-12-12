|
|
William E. Brown, Jr., 66, of Virginia Beach, died Dec. 10, 2019 at the Sentara Hospice House.
Bill was born Feb. 9, 1953 in Norfolk, VA. He was employed by The International Longshoreman's Assoc. Local 1970. Bill loved fishing, softball and was a huge Cowboy's fan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cindy; daughter, Allison Goodwin (Chris); granddaughter, Marly; son, Troy Brown; mother-in-law, Janice Smith; mother; two sisters; brothers-in-law, Phil (Debbie), Tim (Debbie), and Bryan (Bland); and other close family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the house on Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019