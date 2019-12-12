The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-4736
For more information about
William Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Brown Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Brown Jr. Obituary
William E. Brown, Jr., 66, of Virginia Beach, died Dec. 10, 2019 at the Sentara Hospice House.

Bill was born Feb. 9, 1953 in Norfolk, VA. He was employed by The International Longshoreman's Assoc. Local 1970. Bill loved fishing, softball and was a huge Cowboy's fan.

Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cindy; daughter, Allison Goodwin (Chris); granddaughter, Marly; son, Troy Brown; mother-in-law, Janice Smith; mother; two sisters; brothers-in-law, Phil (Debbie), Tim (Debbie), and Bryan (Bland); and other close family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the house on Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of National Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -