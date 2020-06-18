Or Copy this URL to Share

William E. Brown born in New Haven, CT passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 93 on June 6, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 65 years, Gloria Brown; a daughter, Michelle Brown; a son, Joseph Brown; 2 grandsons, Joseph and Jonathan Brown; a granddaughter, Courtney Beasley (Bhrandon), twin great granddaughters, Isla and Amra Beasley; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23523.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store