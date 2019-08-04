|
William E. "Bill" Cooke went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. Bill grew up in the Whaleyville area of Suffolk where he worked at his parents' country store. Along with his parents, Bill later moved to Portsmouth. The joy of Bill's life was being a member of the Robin Class, a Sunday School class for developmentally disabled adults at Cradock Baptist Church.
Bill is survived by his cousins Thomas L. Bailey and his wife Christy of Chesapeake, James T. Bailey and his wife Caroline of Richmond, Anna E. Flegal and her husband Jeremy of Virginia Beach, his longtime girlfriend Cindy Branton of Chesapeake and all his many loving friends in the Robin Class. A graveside funeral will be held at the Olive Branch Cemetery at City Park in Portsmouth on Friday, August 9th at 11:00. In honor of Bill, please consider a donation to the Robin Class c/o Cradock Baptist Church, 96 Afton Pkwy, Portsmouth, VA 23702. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019