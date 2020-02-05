Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Grove Baptist Church
691 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23457
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
691 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Lamb Obituary
William E. Lamb, 72, of Knotts Island NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Bill is a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Following his military service, he worked as a lineman for Dominion Virginia Power where he retired after more than 30 Years.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Thaynell Lamb and their beloved dog Chance Levi; Daughters, Heather Lamb, Lisi Pickell (Ray), Lolita Kraft (Andy), Trini Ashe and Helene Russell; Grandchildren, Colton Kraft, Anton Kraft, Peyton Ashe, William Ashe, Justin Russell, Tiffany Russell and David Russell; Brothers, Teddy Lamb (Kay) and Ray Lamb (Loretta); 2 nieces and a nephew; dear friends, Terry King and Bruce Rentrop.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 1:00pm, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 691 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -