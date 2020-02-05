|
|
William E. Lamb, 72, of Knotts Island NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Bill is a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Following his military service, he worked as a lineman for Dominion Virginia Power where he retired after more than 30 Years.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Thaynell Lamb and their beloved dog Chance Levi; Daughters, Heather Lamb, Lisi Pickell (Ray), Lolita Kraft (Andy), Trini Ashe and Helene Russell; Grandchildren, Colton Kraft, Anton Kraft, Peyton Ashe, William Ashe, Justin Russell, Tiffany Russell and David Russell; Brothers, Teddy Lamb (Kay) and Ray Lamb (Loretta); 2 nieces and a nephew; dear friends, Terry King and Bruce Rentrop.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 1:00pm, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 691 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020