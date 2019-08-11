|
CDR William E. Llewellyn, Sr., USN (Ret.), 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 4, 2019.
Born in Portland, ME, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth Llewellyn. He retired from the U. S. Navy as a Commander.
William was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Heywood and Barbara Graham and a brother, Robert Llewellyn. Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara J. Llewellyn; two sons, Henry J. Llewellyn and William E. Llewellyn, Jr.; four grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Heather, Colin, Catherine, and Lizzie; and a great-granddaughter, Lanna.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. with a Wake service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 16, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Beth Sholom and Dr. Michael B. Williams of Urology of Virginia and Dr. Mark Flemming of Virginia Oncology Associates.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019