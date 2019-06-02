William â€œBillâ€ E. McKnight, 75, passed away May 29, 2019.Although born in Philadelphia, Bill called Pittsburgh his home. He was the son of Sabina R. McKnight and the late William J. McKnight. Mr. McKnight attended University of Pittsburgh earning his Nuclear Engineering degree and a Masterâ€™s Degree in Business. He served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965. In 1987, he founded Coastal Credit Corporation. A diehard Steelers fan, Bill also enjoyed golfing, travel and spending time with his grandchildren, children and wife. There has never been a more loving, generous and caring father, grandfather or husband. In the last days of his life, his only concern was for his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol McKnight of Virginia Beach; daughters Michele McKnight of Richmond and Danielle DeStefano (Tony) of Bradenton, Florida; Nicholas William DeStefano and Alexander Gene DeStefano his treasured grandchildren; his mother Sabina R. McKnight; sisters Mary Myers (Dan) and Kathleen Shanahan (Paul); and a host of dear friends and extended family.Per Billâ€™s wishes no formal funeral services will be held, the family will be having a private celebration of his life. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care and support provided during Billâ€™s illness by Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospitalâ€™s amazing staff. Memorial donations in Billâ€™s name may be made to and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary