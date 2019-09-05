The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
8100 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA
William E. Moore


1947 - 2019
William E. Moore Obituary
William "Bill" Earl Moore was welcomed into God's loving arms on Friday, August 30, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Norfolk, VA on December 27, 1947, Bill graduated from Old Dominion University prior to living in Ahoskie, NC and finally settling in Waynesboro, VA. It was here in Waynesboro that he spent his long career as an accountant, a profession that he not only succeeded in but also enjoyed. He was an avid golfer, a skilled cast net fisherman, and - more than anything - a devoted and incredible family man. While he enjoyed reading historical novels, watching (and providing passionate commentary on) the news, Bill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. Bill was predeceased by his mother Anne Matthews Moore and his father Robert Earl Moore. Survivors include his wife Brenda Moore; brothers Robert Moore, Edward Moore, and John Moore, sister Betty Anne Moore; sons Bryan (Chevon) Moore of Cary, NC, Ryan (Heather) James of Harrellsville, NC, Alex (Michelle) Moore of Waynesboro, VA, and daughters Nikki, and Summer; and grandchildren Seth, Sara Beth, and Shelby Moore.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA. Interment will be at 2pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Harvard House, 1828 Harvard Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980, in name of Nikki.

The family would like to especially thank the amazing health professionals at VCU, Augusta Health, specifically Dr. Max Kates and team at Johns Hopkins for their generous love and care of Bill.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019
