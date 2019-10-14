The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Poston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Poston Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Poston Jr. Obituary
William E. "Junior" Poston, Jr, 53, of Chesapeake, was called on Saturday, October 12, 2019, by our heavenly father to live with him throughout eternity.

Born in Norfolk, VA he was the son of Mildred Poston and the late William E. Poston, Sr. He was predeceased by a daughter Shelby Poston and sister Sharon Popp.

He was a dedicated family man whose survivors include his mother, Mildred; children, Taylor, Annabelle, Summer and Patric; sisters, Wanda Herder and Kim Coats; and a granddaughter, Lily, as well as beloved extended family and friends.

Junior was extremely proud of his four children and all their accomplishments. His happiest moments were spent with family. He had a curious mind and enjoyed having a good debate. We are deeply saddened by our loss; Junior will be missed and remembered every day.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Thursday October 17, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now