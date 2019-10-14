|
William E. "Junior" Poston, Jr, 53, of Chesapeake, was called on Saturday, October 12, 2019, by our heavenly father to live with him throughout eternity.
Born in Norfolk, VA he was the son of Mildred Poston and the late William E. Poston, Sr. He was predeceased by a daughter Shelby Poston and sister Sharon Popp.
He was a dedicated family man whose survivors include his mother, Mildred; children, Taylor, Annabelle, Summer and Patric; sisters, Wanda Herder and Kim Coats; and a granddaughter, Lily, as well as beloved extended family and friends.
Junior was extremely proud of his four children and all their accomplishments. His happiest moments were spent with family. He had a curious mind and enjoyed having a good debate. We are deeply saddened by our loss; Junior will be missed and remembered every day.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Thursday October 17, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 14, 2019