|
|
Born 29 June 1928 in Hamilton, OH, to Eugene O. Scofield and Alberta D. Hathorn. Enlisted in the Army in 1946, deployed to Germany. Upon discharge in 1948, attended Purdue University, Geo. Williams College, and University of Minnesota, receiving Bachelor and Master degrees in Education. Began professional career as program director trainee with San Diego Armed Services YMCA in 1953. Soon re-assigned to Portsmouth, Virginia, USO. Married Mary Frances Black of Pinners Point in 1955. Raised four children: James (1958), Robert (1960), Susan (1965), and Rebecca (1970). YMCA/USO career included tours in Panama Canal Zone; Istanbul, Turkey; Athens, Greece; Westmont, NJ (Philadelphia); Guam, Mariana Islands; and Oceanside, CA. Retired in 1988. Mary Frances succumbed to cancer in 1990. Married Alice Bacarti in 1991. Resided in Oceanside. Active member of Carlsbad Community Church. Retirement years devoted to charitable work, playing tennis and golf, and entertaining with piano and in Barbershop choruses. Died 31 October 2018 in Escondido, CA. Survived by wife Alice; step-mother Frances (106 years); brother Frank; and children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ashes to be interred at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake at 12 noon Saturday, 1 June 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 19 to May 26, 2019