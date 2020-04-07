|
|
William Smith, III, 67, was called home on April 4, 2020. He joined his mother Mary Brake, father William Smith Jr., step-father, Dale Brake and beloved pup Molly.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Janice Smith; his loving children, Michael Smith, Kelli Bourassa (Rob); his sissy, Debbie Summers Martin; grandchildren, Kayla, Ethan, Addison, Layla, and Hudson; his special fur grandpuppy, Lily; as well as a large extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Condolences and service updates can be found at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2020