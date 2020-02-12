The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Pinecrest Baptist Church
William Earl Cummings

PORTSMOUTH - William Earl Cummings, 51, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. He attended John Yeates High School and grew up in Northern Suffolk. William worked in the roofing industry for over 30 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Esther Cummings. He is survived by two sons, Taylor and Blake Cummings; friend/ex-wife of 20+ years, Melinda C. Coley; and life-long friends, Travis, Todd, and Troy Groulx, Brien Moscoffian, and Scott Pender. A memorial service will be held on Apr. 14 at 1 pm at Pinecrest Baptist Church by Pastor Tom Potter. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
