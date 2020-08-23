William (Billy/Bill) Edward Asimos, of Virginia Beach, passed away August 17, 2020. The son of the late James Pete and V. Carolyn Asimos, he was born and reared in Suffolk, Virginia. William served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Lois Shafter Asimos; his sister Mary Carolyn Coggsdale and husband Ed; sisters and brothers in-law, Jeannie Nance, Barbara and Glenn Gronseth, Nancy and Gino Iannotta, Orn Adalsteinsson; mother in-law Beverly Shafter; as well as several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by brothers Gary Nance and Jimmy Asimos and wife Ginny, and sister in-law Eve Adalsteinsson.
William was loved and will be missed by all.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.