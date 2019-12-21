The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dangle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Dangle


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Edward Dangle Obituary
William E. Dangle (MSG USAF Ret.) died on December 16, 2019. He was the son of William Edmond Dangle (CSM USAF Ret.) and Emma Krause Dangle. Born in Athens, Greece on August 28, 1952, Bill grew up around the country and abroad on Air Force bases with his family. He graduated from Rancho Cordova High School, California and joined the Air Force. After 24 years of service, he retired from the Air Force at Langley Air Force Base. Bill then joined the Norfolk Police Department and retired again after 16 years of service. He had been a Hampton resident for over 35 years. A funeral service with military honors will be held in W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News on December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -