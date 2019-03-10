Resources More Obituaries for William Dullaghan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Edward Dullaghan

Obituary Condolences Flowers William Edward Dullaghan, CMDR-USN (Ret) transcended into eternal life on February 28th surrounded by family and friends at Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, William Albert and Mildred Frances Dullaghan, and his first wife Jean Yates Dullaghan. He is survived by his wife Doralece Lipoli Dullaghan, sons, Michael Dullaghan and wife, Lisa Bunch Dullaghan of Roanoke, Virginia; Matthew Dullaghan and wife Ann Tse Dullaghan of San Jose California; grandchildren, Jessie Lin, Caroline Dullaghan, Catie Dullaghan, Carter Dullaghan, Camryn Dullaghan and Lucas Dullaghan, and siblings Larry Dullaghan, Phyllis Sampson, Mary Lee Sizemore, Tim Dullaghan, Terry Dullaghan, and Judy Kohrs, and many nieces and nephews.Bill was born in Covington, Kentucky on July 6, 1944, graduated from Sacred Heart School, Newport Catholic High School, attended St. Pius X Seminary and graduated from Xavier University. He enlisted in the USNAF, and while waiting to be called, worked at Armco Steel Corporation. His 21-year Naval career included 28 moves with assignments in Pensacola and Jacksonville, Florida, Sicily, Iceland, Spain, Azores, Puerto Rico, Greece, Denmark, and Norway. Prior to his assignment at the Taiwan Naval War College in Taipei, Taiwan as the US Naval Representative to the US Naval ROC College, he spent a year at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey studying Mandarin Chinese. He served at Barbers Point, Hawaii, deploying to Alaska, Guam, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Diego Garcia, Muscat and Djibouti, French Somalia, with his final assignments at Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Norfolk, Virginia as Commanding Officer of Tacron 21 and Watch Officer for CINCLANTFLT HQ. During all these assignments he found time to coach his sonâ€™s athletic teams, run marathons, and serve as President of the Kempsville High School PTA.Bill then operated a swimming pool company in Hilton Head, South Carolina, followed by a position at Ferranti International in Lancaster, PA. Bill began his career in the financial services industry with positions at First Nationwide Bank and subsequent positions at Shearson Lehman, Greentree Mortgage, and Primerica in California and the Duckworth Group at UBS Financial Services in Virginia Beach.Bill was very philanthropic, dedicated to community service and service to his church family at Old Donation Episcopal Church. He supported WHRO, was a regular platelet donor for the American Red Cross, was a Stephen Minister, served on the Vestry of Old Donation Episcopal Church, and President of the Park Place at Towne Square Home Owners Association. An avid tennis player, he was a member of Cape Henry Tennis Club and organized a weekly Saturday tennis group on the Little Creek Amphibious Base. One of his proudest accomplishments was spearheading the funding of the â€œOld Doâ€ bus for Old Donation Episcopal Church. Billâ€™s family would like to thank Dr. Chantal Brooks, Dr. Dean McGaughey and the staff at Virginia Oncology, Dr. Hope Uronis and the staff at Duke Cancer Center, caregiver Chelsea Lattimore and the many friends, neighbors and family who supported Bill and his family during his battle with esophageal cancer, as well as all those who participated in his Celebration of Life on February 23.A resurrection liturgy of thanksgiving to God for Billâ€™s life will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 N. Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach at 2:00pm on Friday, March 15, followed by interment in the historic graveyard at Old Donation, with a reception following in the Church Parish Hall. On March 18, an additional interment will be held at 2:00pm at St. Stephen Cemetery, 1523 Alexandria Pike in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, with a reception following at Bentwood Hills Condominium Clubhouse, 200 Willowbrook Court, Wilder, Kentucky.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund at Old Donation Episcopal Church, https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1696/Home/NewQuickGive (special intention: Bill Dullaghan), and honor donations can be made in Billâ€™s memory to the USO, https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019