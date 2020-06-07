William "Billy" Edward Hoenig, 62, of Virginia Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Billy was born in Washington, DC to Roy and Joan Hoenig. He worked for BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair for almost 41 years starting as a Facilities Pipefitter Apprentice in 1979 and advanced through the department to become a Facilities Manager. He was passionate about his hobbies including his bees, goats, and chickens. He loved to fish, golf, and go camping with his friends at NASCAR races.
Survivors include Carlotta Cawthon, children Christy Lassiter (Clint) and Chris Skipper; grandchildren Jacob and Mariah. He is also survived by his parents Roy and Joan Hoenig; his sisters, Laura Garris (Gene) and Ruth Edney (Tim).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.