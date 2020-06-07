William Edward "Billy" Hoenig
William "Billy" Edward Hoenig, 62, of Virginia Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Billy was born in Washington, DC to Roy and Joan Hoenig. He worked for BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair for almost 41 years starting as a Facilities Pipefitter Apprentice in 1979 and advanced through the department to become a Facilities Manager. He was passionate about his hobbies including his bees, goats, and chickens. He loved to fish, golf, and go camping with his friends at NASCAR races.

Survivors include Carlotta Cawthon, children Christy Lassiter (Clint) and Chris Skipper; grandchildren Jacob and Mariah. He is also survived by his parents Roy and Joan Hoenig; his sisters, Laura Garris (Gene) and Ruth Edney (Tim).

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
A wonderful, compassionate, fun loving and kind man. Always willing and able to help a friend or neighbor. So many good memories of time spent together. He will be missed by many.
Debbie Conboy
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Billy was a great man to work with. He will be sorely missed. I'll never forget what I learned from him.
William Waters
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Billy was just the sweetest man. Such an honor to of been able to call him a friend.
Owen Littlewood
Friend
