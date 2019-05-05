|
|
Bill Hughes, 64, of Chesapeake VA, passed away April 29, 2019. He was a "good ol' boy" born and raised in Deep Creek. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years and best friend, Rosemary Hughes; his 2 daughters, Jennifer Hughes and Wendie Pruitt; his daughters' families including Megan Reed, John Pruitt and four grandchildren; family and friends.The family will be having a celebration of life at a future date and requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing in his memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019