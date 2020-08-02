William "Bill" Edward Marcum, 80, passed away July 31, 2020. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Alice "Honey" Travers Marcum and fur babies, Bear and Scooter. He was a scheduled man, by the clock. 40 years ago he was given 6 months to live and against all odds he made a life and a family which he cherished. He was president and owner of MMC Metrology Lab that he started from the ground up. Bill loved to garden and be outside in his backyard with Scooter. He was a giving and generous man who saved many lives through the years.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, George M. Winborne, Ann M. Shaw (Joe), Mary Alice Jordan, Theresa M. Kendrick (Coley), Bud McCarron (Mary) and Billy McCarron; grandson, Cameron Shaw as well as 11 other grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandson; sister-in-law of 50 years, Ann Tatem, various nieces and nephews; a very special "work family"; fur babies, Rambo and Sweetie Pie and numerous other loving friends.
For the past six and a half years, Bill found a new love for life with his fiancÃ©, Natalie Sandall. He became a dad to her two daughters, Jennifer and Brooke. Three granddaughters stole his heart with the sound of a giggle and embrace of a hug, as well as seven additional grandchildren. The two fur babies in this life were his whole world and everyday joy. His joking laughter touched the lives of the array of friends he leaves behind. Bill has blessed everyone along his journey and the presence of his company will be sadly missed in all the days to come. We love you Pop! You were then and always will be our angel. The one who "fell out of the sky" and loved us all so much, unconditionally. We are the blessed ones to call you family. Until we meet againâ€¦ we hold your heart in our heart.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E Indian River Rd, Norfolk, VA. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
