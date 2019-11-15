|
|
Ed Smith, 67, passed away on November 11, 2019 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his father, William J. Smith, Jr and mother, Barbara Inez Smith. He is survived by his sister Beth and cousins Fred and Connie Smith and Barbara Anne Rich.
Ed graduated from Churchland High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Old Dominion University. He spent much of his career in sales and marketing and was the founder of Chevalier Graphic Machinery, LLC. While he spent most of his adult years in Northern Virginia, in 2015 he moved back to Portsmouth to assist with the care of his father.
Ed was a passionate animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of many dogs over his lifetime especially Poola, Angel, LOKI and his current faithful friend YODA. He was a member of the Virginia German Shepherd Rescue.
Ed believed that life was meant to be enjoyed. He was an avid sailor of catamarans in his younger years. He spent many years teaching spin classes at Worldgate Sport and Health in Herndon, Va where he was known for his humor and fun classes. He was also known for pulling people together to share a meal or work on a project.
In lieu of flowers, Ed would be pleased if friends would have a toast to remember him or contribute to an animal rescue.
A visitation will be held at Loving Funeral Home Sunday from 3-4pm. Burial will be held at 11 am Monday at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFunerlHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 15, 2019