William (Bill) Edward Tyree departed this life on June 11, 2020. Born May 21, 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia to Emma B. and the late William A. Tyree III. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and attended Norfolk State University. Honorable William E Tyree 33Â° was a member of Fletcher Lodge #26 and served as Worshipful Master for 12 years. He became Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Consolidated Hiram Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M. Scottish Rite, Jurisdiction of the State of Virginia. He served from 2008 to 2019. He served as Second Vice President General of the Original General Masonic Congress of Grand Master United States of America and Canada, Inc. He also served as Deputy Imperial Potentate for the Original Imperial Grand Council A.A.O.N.M.S (Shrine Dept.) North and South America, Inc. William was a member of the Norfolk Branch NAACP. He assisted with Souls to the Polls, WAVY 10 coat drive, and fund raising for Sickle Cell Anemia. He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother Emma B. Tyree, his sisters, Evelyn Tyree Hampton, Sharon Tyree, and Rosetta Davis and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers George, Benjamin, Donald and a sister Lillie Tyree. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store