CHESAPEAKE - William Edwin "Bill" Kuse, 87, died November 24, 2019. Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Elmer and Emma Sada Kuse. He was a veteran having served in the US Air Force. Bill was very proud of his 50 year career in the scaffolding business. He was an avid golf player and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was predeceased by a daughter, Laura Beth Kuse and a sister, Corrine Donovan.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Joann Elizabeth Kuse; children Robert "Bob" Kuse (Nancy) of Chesapeake, VA; Jennifer C. Kuse (Nick Pacitto) of Bellingham, MA; John V. Kuse of Wareham, MA, and Karl F. Kuse of Billerica, MA; grandchildren, Zachary and Robert Kuse; and a host of other family and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the () or to an animal shelter of one's choice. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019