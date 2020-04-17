|
William Ernest Whatley, Jr., 83, of the 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue passed away April 15, 2020. He was born in Brooksville, Florida and lived there until 1958 at which time he enlisted in the United States Navy and served until 1962. After his discharge, he married the love of his life, Mary Alice Cofield and they moved to Norfolk County which later became Chesapeake. He started his own Underground Construction Company in 1981 and served as President of Whatley Construction Company until his retirement. William was a member of Indian River Baptist Church; he served as Deacon, was on the Usher Board and former Sunday School teacher for the 12-year-old boys. He also served for a period of time as Trustee of the church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Whatley; son, William Ernest Whatley, III (Kathy); daughter, Dena Marie Hamilton (Mark); grandchildren, William "Will" E. Whatley, IV (Stephanie), Kattie Kellogg (Kody), Mark David Hamilton, Jr. (Sarah), Robert Whatley Hamilton, Nathan Freeman and Noah Freeman; his beloved great-grandchildren, Kody Abel, Lenore, Ezra and Jude; and brother, Ornan Whatley. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert and Dale Whatley and sisters, Mary Ann Flannery and Jeannette Stanley.
To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 10 to 4 p.m. A private service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. His final resting place will be Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. Pease visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the webcast in real time and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2020