A private burial for William "Bill" Eugene Berry will take place at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Minneota, MN.William "Bill" Eugene Berry was born on June 11, 1954, in Camp Lejeune, NC, to Grover E and Elizabeth (Piland) Berry. Bill was a resident of Norfolk, VA, for 45 years. He was employed at Tandy Corporation in computer and consumer electronics repair for 17 years, before becoming a partner at computer hardware and network company Computers and Imaginations in Chesapeake and Norfolk, VA. Bill was a resident of Minneota, MN, for four years and Marshall, MN, for three years. His hobbies included antique automobile restoration, car repair, classical and popular music, vintage electronics restoration, gardening, and his pets.Bill died at his residence in Minneota on Monday, November 23, 2020, under the care of Prairie Home Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Amy (Jones) Berry, of Minneota, and brother Joseph Berry of Raleigh, NC.Arrangements withHorvath Funeral ServiceMinneota, Minnesota507.872.6119