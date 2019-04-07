William F. Marion, MCPO, U.S. Navy Ret, 77, of the 1100 block of Lady Ashley Drive, died April 3, 2019 in Chesapeake. Born in Paterson, New Jersey he was the son of the late William F. Marion and Louise Dymeck Marion.William was a retired Vietnam Veteran and also served twenty six years as a Merchant Seaman.William was preceded in death by his first wife Lottie Marion. Survivors include his wife, Jeany Marion of Chesapeake, a daughter, Lilly Ann Ellenbecker and her husband Joe of Chesapeake, a son, William F. Marion and his wife Linda of Carlsbad, New Mexico, seven grandchildren, Katie, Hannah, Emma, Kai, Kiersten, Kyle and Kaden. He is also survived by a brother, Leslie Strickland of Colorado, and one nephew, two step sons John D. Ackiss and his wife Kim of Chesapeake, Carl Ackiss and his wife Patsy of Portsmouth, five step grandchildren, Morgan, Charles, Madison, Marie and Michael and his beloved mother in law Ruth Petri.A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments. A private family burial will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary