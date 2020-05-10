William Floyd Dunkley
William Floyd Dunkley, Jr. 72, of Weeping Willow Drive passed away May 2, 2020. Bill was born in Richmond, VA to the late William F. Dunkley, Sr. and Mrs. Anne Talley Dunkley. He was a faithful member of Centerville Baptist Church; having served as a Deacon, Sunday School Director and Teacher, Chairman of the Worship Team, Personnel Committee Chairman and was a member of the choir. Bill served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Independence and was a veteran of the Vietnam Era. He retired as a Project Manager/Estimator and Vice-President of Shoreline Contractors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Jenkins Dunkley; daughters, Anne Dunkley Macy (William) and Susan Elisabeth Dunkley; brother, Michael Dunkley (Martha); and two grandsons, Matthew Macy and Jonathan Macy. The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care provided by Sentara Heart Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital.

To adhere to CDC guidelines a private family service will be held at Centerville Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Ritter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Centerville Baptist Church. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
7:30 PM
Centerville Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
