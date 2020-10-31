Cmdr. William Francis Wagner of Virginia Beach, VA passed away Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Jane Connell Wagner, Mother Mary McGettigan, Father William Rudolph Wagner and brother Cmdr. Thomas Charles Wagner. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Wagner. He is survived by his 5 children Tim Wagner (Teresa), Judy Wagner Standing, Pete Wagner, Billy Wagner (Kathryn) and Danny Wagner. His 8 Grandchildren Maggie Standing Hubbard, Ashmore Standing Taylor, Roy Standing, Kate Wagner, Korey Wagner Hogan, Janie Wagner, Clair Wagner, William Wagner and Great Granddaughter Sierra Hogan.



Bill was a retired Navy Commander serving for 27 years. He later taught ROTC at Ferguson and Heritage High School.



The Family will have a private service and burial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store