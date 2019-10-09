|
William Frank Stewart, 87, passed away October 5, 2019. William was born in Hampton, Virginia to the late Frank and Elizabeth Highsmith Stewart. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria Rae Stewart; and brother, Robert Stewart. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Alaska and subsequently retired from NASA. William was an avid reader, history buff and a captivating storyteller. He was blessed with a sharp mind, a patient ear, and adored his coffee. He loved working with his hands and was a talented wood worker.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jessica Stewart Swearingen and her husband, Jason, Amy Stewart Luke and her husband, Steve; grandchildren, Andrew Jordan, Stacey Elizabeth, James Warren and Malachi Michael; sisters-in-law, Doris C. Morse, Kathleen Duncan; brother-in-law, Joseph Borum and his wife, Teresa; and numerous extended family and dear friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk, with Rev. Amos Eby officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019