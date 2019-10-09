The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frank Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Frank Stewart, 87, passed away October 5, 2019. William was born in Hampton, Virginia to the late Frank and Elizabeth Highsmith Stewart. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria Rae Stewart; and brother, Robert Stewart. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Alaska and subsequently retired from NASA. William was an avid reader, history buff and a captivating storyteller. He was blessed with a sharp mind, a patient ear, and adored his coffee. He loved working with his hands and was a talented wood worker.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jessica Stewart Swearingen and her husband, Jason, Amy Stewart Luke and her husband, Steve; grandchildren, Andrew Jordan, Stacey Elizabeth, James Warren and Malachi Michael; sisters-in-law, Doris C. Morse, Kathleen Duncan; brother-in-law, Joseph Borum and his wife, Teresa; and numerous extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk, with Rev. Amos Eby officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now