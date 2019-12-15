|
William Franklin Potter, 84, of Chesapeake, VA passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in Lancaster County, VA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazzard and Katherine Grogg Hazzard. He was also predeceased by his biological father, Robert Potter. William retired after 41 years with Hoffman Industries. He was also a veteran of the U. S. Army. He loved gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Potter; children, Donald R. Potter (Vicki), David W. Potter (Lisa), and Cynthia M. Potter; five grandchildren; Brandi, Christopher, Dylan, Jesse, and Kyle; and two great grandchildren; Wyatt and Bailey.
A private celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019