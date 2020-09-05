William "Fred" Kelley was a Saturday's child born on Independence Day weekendÂ Â in July 1937. Fred finished his last orbit around the sun (30,374 days) on August 30, 2020 to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Joyce.
Fred grew up in Chesapeake and graduated from Great Bridge High School lettering in basketball , track, and tennis; and was known as "Crazy legs Kelley" to those who knew and loved him. Fred's first love was music as he played bass, pedal steel guitar, and sax locally and regionally with Harold and the Blue Notes. During this time, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Joyce Williams Kelley. He was so smitten that his life changed forever.
For fifteen years, Fred played music by night and was a tool and die maker by day. Fred and Joyce welcomed two loving childrenÂ Â into this world, Diane and Brian. He then had a successful career building custom homes, in real estate and in insurance sales where he forged many "forever" friendships, ultimately retiring from Prudential and American General.
He was passionate about his faith, was dedicated to his church and to his church friends and his children, and took extreme pride in his grandchildren. Fred is predeceased by his wife Joyce Kelley, his parents Raymond S. Kelley Sr. and Minerva Pearl Kelley, his siblings Charles Kelley,Â Â Bud Kelley, and Evelyn Kelley Jones. Fred is survived by his two children, Brian Kelley and Diane Kelley O'Neal Taylor (husband Stephen Taylor), his grandchildren, Scott Kelley, Lacey O'Neal, and Tanner Taylor, as well as much-loved nieces and nephews, in-laws and many, many friends.
Fred had the "gift of gab" and loved to tell stories. He easily made friends of all kinds, loved hot dogs, ice cream, peanut butter & crackers, fresh peaches, avidly played Rummikub with his friends, and would never miss "Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy". He was a sweet kind man.Â Â The privilege of knowing and loving Fred was a great joy for many, and he will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID restrictions, a graveside service and interment will be held for only immediate family and close friends at 1pm, Sunday September 6, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 East Indian River Rd, Norfolk, Virginia 23523. The service will be performed by Reverend Dr. Kenneth A. Barnes of Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Virtual attendance is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Special Love, for their continued support of Children with Cancer to honor his granddaughter Lacey O'Neal. Donations may be made at http://Specialove.org
, or mailed to 117 Youth Development Ct, Winchester, VA 22602.