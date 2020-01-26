Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Magee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Magee Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Magee, Jr., a longtime resident of Va Beach, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, Jan 23, 2020, at Va Beach General Hospital.

Born in Washington, D.C. on March 2, 1936, he grew up in the Tidewater area, attended high school in Linz, Austria, and graduated from George Washington University before a career in the Civil Service with the U.S. State Department and the General Services Administration.

Married for 32 years to the love of his life, Karen, he split his time in retirement between Virginia and Ft. Myers, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen, his brother Michael, and his sister, Beverly. He is survived by his son, Mark (and his wife, Barrie), his granddaughters Samantha and Lauren, his sister Judith, his brother, Tom, and many nephews, nieces, and close family friends.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring, with his ashes joining those of other departed family members over the Chesapeake Bay. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -