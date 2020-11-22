William G. T. Tuttle, Jr. "Bill"
General, US Army (retired)
General Tuttle passed away at home on November 9, 2020. He lived a life devoted to his family and friends, steadfast in his faith, and dedicated to serving his country.
General Tuttle was born November 26, 1935 in Portsmouth, Virginia to William G.T. Tuttle and Inez Ritter Tuttle. He was a graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1958, and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1963.
Graduating from West Point in 1958 as an Infantry Officer, General Tuttle began his distinguished Army career as a platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division, earning both the Senior Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab. After joining the newly formed Transportation Corps in 1961, his career included combat zone tours in Korea and Vietnam; serving as an Assistant Professor of Social Sciences at West Point teaching economics and government, followed by an assignment at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe as the Chief of the Policy and Programs Branch. He continued his military education at the Armed Forces Staff College in 1970 and the U.S. Army War College in 1976. His command tours included the 503d Supply and Transport Battalion and the Division Support Command, both of the 3rd Armored Division in Germany; the Eastern Area of the Military Traffic Management Command, the U.S. Army Operational Test and Evaluation Agency and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Logistics Center and Ft. Lee Virginia. Gen Tuttle culminated his thirty-four year career as the Commanding General of the Army's Material Command from 1989 to 1992, where he led 100,000 soldiers and civilians during combat Operation Just Cause in Panama and Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Southwest Asia. As a soldier and a leader, General Tuttle effectively combined kindness, compassion, humility, and concern for his troops and their families with a firm commitment to integrity, professionalism and excellence. He retired from the Army in 1992.
General Tuttle's extraordinary service was recognized through numerous medals and awards, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Army Distinguished Service Medal (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), Navy and Air Force Distinguished Service Medals, Defense Superior and Meritorious Service Medals, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Meritorious Service Medal and Commendation Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster). He also earned the Air Medal and the Gold Cross of Honor of the Federal Republic of Germany. In addition, his hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia chose him as one of its "Notables" in 1987.
After retiring from the Army, General Tuttle continued his distinguished service to the Nation as one of the leading experts on global military logistics operations. He joined the Logistics Management Institute (LMI), a not-for-profit research and analysis organization, serving as President and CEO from 1993-2002. He then served as a consultant for the Defense Science Board, a lecturer at the Defense Acquisition University, Industrial College of the Armed Forces the Army Logistics Management College, the University of North Carolina LOGTECH Program and the University of Alaska Anchorage. He also served as a Director and Chairman of the Procurement Round Table and a member of several defense and service organization boards. In 2011, the Institute for Defense and Business (IDB) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina established the General William G.T. Tuttle, Jr. award, presented annually to an IDB alum who demonstrates the best return on investment to his or her organization by successfully applying the lessons learned in an IDB education program. General Tuttle shared his expertise in the field of logistics in his book, Defense Logistics for the 21st Century, published in 2005.
General Tuttle was a dedicated and selfless soldier who embodied the critical mission and high values of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the important role the military plays as part of our society in protecting and securing the peace. He shared his perspective on these issues as part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Task Force on Peace in 1993 and as one of the 15 former senior military leaders who signed a 1996 open letter to President Clinton advocating that the U.S. support an international ban on antipersonnel landmines.
General Tuttle is survived by his wife Helen, their three children: Lynn Hardy of Fairfax, Bob Tuttle (Lee Ann Schray) of Washington, D.C., Jonathan Tuttle (Laura Denk) of Alexandria and four grandchildren: Matthew Hardy of Fairfax, Stephen Hardy (Kimberly) of Springfield, Annie Tuttle and Kate Tuttle of Alexandria.
A funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in General Tuttle's name to the Army Historical Foundation (www.armyhistory.org
) for the National Museum of the United States Army or to his church, Lord of Life Lutheran Church (www.lordoflifeva.org
)