William G. Waters, Jr, 91, of Chesapeake, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Born in North Carolina, he was the son of the late William G. Waters, Sr. and Lizzie Paul Waters. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy G. Waters whom he met in Hawaii while serving in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was a very active member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church.

Survivors include sons, Steve Waters (Cheryl), Ray Waters (Pat), Paul Waters (Debbie); daughter, June Altman; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Dr. Chesapeake. The interment will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park.

The viewing will begin on Friday with the family receiving friends from 6 to 7:30 pm at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Great Bridge United Methodist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 17, 2020.
