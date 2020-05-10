William Gardner Horton, 79, passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020. He was born locally in Portsmouth, VA to the late William T. Horton and Evelyn Wallace Horton. He was the maintenance manager for the Chesapeake Public Schools Bus Garage and long-time member of the Aragona Moose Lodge.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 36 years, Catherine Marie Horton; children, Lisa Horton, Teresa Shoeman, Karen Dozier, Robert Dozier Jr. (Lindsay Eure); brother, Wallace T. "Wally" Horton; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus the family has elected to hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations in William's honor may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 36 years, Catherine Marie Horton; children, Lisa Horton, Teresa Shoeman, Karen Dozier, Robert Dozier Jr. (Lindsay Eure); brother, Wallace T. "Wally" Horton; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus the family has elected to hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations in William's honor may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.