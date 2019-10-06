|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Following a ten-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, William "Bill"/"Billy" Clarence Garrett died August 3, 2019, after a one-year residence at Commonwealth Senior Living in Portsmouth, Virginia. Bill was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.
Bill was born December 11, 1937, at King's Daughters Hospital, Portsmouth, Virginia, to Clarence Oscar Garrett and Mary Ann Ciarla Garrett of the Cradock section of Norfolk County, Virginia. He attended Saint Joseph Elementary School and was a member of the 1955 graduating class of Saint Paul High School in Portsmouth, Virginia. As a junior, he was a co-winner of the Portsmouth Community Concert Association city and county wide essay contest.
He attended the Norfolk Division of William and Mary College and was graduated in 1961 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.
Bill began his professional career at the US Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, Maryland, where he was responsible for performing test instrumentation on Polaris missile and other rocket engine test firings. In 1991, Bill retired from government civil service at the US Army Fort Belvoir, Virginia Detection and Intrusion Department. There he was responsible for test and evaluation of electronic security monitoring systems at nuclear weapons storage facilities.
After retirement, Bill returned to his native Portsmouth and resided in the Highland Park and the Lynn Shores sections with his companion, Sharon Linville. Bill's retirement hobbies included working with electronics and metal working machinery.
Bill was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his companion, Sharon Linville, of Portsmouth, Virginia; brother, Philip Trafton Garrett and wife, Phyllis, of Portsmouth, Virginia; sister, Angela Cabot Garrett Iacobucci and husband, Robert, of Nutley, New Jersey; niece, Christine Iacobucci, of Nutley, New Jersey; and niece, Diann Burgers, and husband, Dan, of Dallas, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed on line at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019