William "Cliff" Gaskins, 65, passed away suddenly, and unexpectedly, at home on April 2, 2020. He was first born of four brothers in Suffolk, VA and graduated from John Yeates High School in 1971. Cliff was predeceased by his father, William Lester Gaskins.
After working for VDOT for 25 years and another 15 years for Alpha Construction, Cliff recently retired to enjoy home-life, dock-fishing, and most passionately 18 holes that always led to 36.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Terri Gaskey-Krohn Gaskins; his daughter, Chelsea Cadwell (Evan); his sweet granddaughter, Ella Penny Cadwell; his mother, Dorothy Penny Gaskins; 2 step-children, Zachary Krohn and Jessica Krohn; three brothers, Dean (Patsy), of Raleigh, NC. Glen (Kristy) of Poquoson, VA, and Blair of OBX, NC, along with extended family and friends.
A private burial will be held at Colonial Gardens cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Cliff may also be made to The at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020