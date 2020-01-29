|
William George Goss of Virginia Beach, VA, died Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Bill was born May 2, 1958 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Dolores Goss and Robert Goss.
He served as an electrical technician at the Norfolk Naval shipyard for over 40 years. Bill enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles with his son, and surfing with his children and friends.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Alexis Goss, and her husband, Daniel Shields; his son, Dylan Goss; his mother, Dolores Goss; his sister Susan Swyhart, and her significant other, Kevin Clinch; his brother, Chuck Goss, and his wife, Rachel Collins; his niece, Meghan O'Malley; his nephew, Joseph Goss; his ex-wife, Joy Goss, with whom he remained lifelong friends; Mandy Germain, who loved and cared for him until the very end; and countless friends and coworkers.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 828 Surfside Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Guests are welcome to join the celebration anytime between 4:30pm and 8:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to s Family Support at 11218 John Galt Blvd, Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137 or at www.wwfs.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020