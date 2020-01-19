|
William George Kearon, 85, USN (Ret.) of Virginia Beach, husband of the late Patricia Maureen Kearon, died on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving daughters and the many good friends who cared for him during the last two years of his life.
Bill (and earlier, Billy), as he was known to most, was born on November 16, 1934 in Canarsie, Brooklyn to a large family, all of whom lived a few blocks away and who looked after each other in a way that seems largely of the past. He spoke of his early years with warmth and gratitude.
In June 1963 he married Patricia Maureen Kearon of Glasgow, Scotland, who he met when he was stationed at Holy Loch in Dunoon, Scotland.
Together, they traveled widely in Europe and formed many lifelong friendships. They supported one another throughout their long marriage with love, strength, and humor.
In the Navy, Bill achieved the rank of Master Chief and served as a Fire Control Man and as Navy Recruiter, his service spanning 26 years. He earned a bachelor's degree in History and Psychology from the State University of New York, Albany, studying at nights and on weekends. Once he retired, Bill earned a master's degree in Urban Studies and Criminal Justice from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. He served as a Juvenile Probation and Intake officer in Virginia Beach for close to 30 years.
Bill had a very rare form of Muscular Dystrophy and used a wheelchair for the last ten years of his life, adapting very well to his new way of moving around in the world. A great reader, and a history, politics, and movie lover, his curiosity and desire to learn never dimmed. Over the past two years, he was more and more limited in what he was able to do for himself and his quality of life was made immeasurably better by his carers, Brenda Boddie Redmond, Cora Parker, and Nate Williams. Our family salutes them.
Bill is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Maureen Kearon of Atlantic Shores, Virginia Beach, his sisters, Pam Kearon and Janet Maddams, of New York, both parents, George and Margaret Kearon (nee Ross) and many beloved cousins in New York. He is survived by his daughters Coleen and Dawn Kearon, both of Montpelier, Vermont, his sister-in-law, Eileen McNulty, and her son, Mark McNulty, both of of Glasgow, Scotland, his godson, Frank Gragnano, of Virginia Beach, and good friends, Philene Marabillas of Brown Mills, NJ, John and Harriet Campbell, of Virginia Beach, and many cousins and second cousins in New York.
He is also survived by his beloved cat, Nuala, who now resides in Vermont with one of her human kin.
Internment with military honors will be held at 12 pm at Princess Anne Memorial Park, 1110 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 on Saturday January 25, 2020.
Please join the Kearon family to celebrate Bill's life at the Chesapeake Room at Atlantic Shores, at 1pm on Saturday January 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Virginia Beach SPCA or the Va. Bch. Care and Adoption Center or to the Covenant House, a non-profit providing shelter, food, and immediate crisis services to runaway children. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020