William George Spruill, 84, passed away May 8, 2019 at his home. Bill was born in Norfolk to the late Amy Geasland and George Raymond Spruill. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Amy Lou Spruill. Bill served his country in the United States Coast Guard and was a veteran of the Korean War; he then transferred to the Coast Guard Reserves, serving until his retirement. He was a graduate of Maury High School, William & Mary College, and George Washington University School of Law. Bill was a graduate of Virginia Bar Association and retired as a Federal Judge. He was an active member of the Tidewater Striders. Bill loved running and doing triathlons, which included biking and swimming. He enjoyed being a race walker, golfer and bowler; he even built and raced cars. Bill respected the cause of Black Americans striving for Civil Rights and was in Washington, DC when Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his "I Have A Dream" speech. What brought him the most joy involved his children where he served as a Scout Leader and was the announcer for their swim meets for 12 years. When his grandchildren came along, he was eager and ready to be involved in all their activities.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Vestal Spruill; sons, Stephen W. Spruill (Cindy), Bryan W. Spruill (Susan) and Collin W. Spruill (Rebecca); six grandchildren, Samantha (Chris), Sierra (Jason), Ezekiel, Matthew (Kendra), Bridget and Keara; five great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Paisley, Duke, Charlotte and Jack; a special family nephew Anders, Leslie, and Olivia Hellstrom; and many other nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger Hammond officiating, followed by military honors. Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for a reception at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. At the request of the family please consider donations to the Crisis Pregnancy Center, King's Choir at www.kingschoir.org, or www.somethinggoodradio.org. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.